KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events: March 26th - March 29th

The Martin City Melodrama presents Jim the Wonder Dog and other Pawsitive Tails at Englewoods Arts in Independence!

This is a dog-lightful musical about dogs that changed history featuring dog performers from area shelters.

Showings are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and you get one free slice of pizza that's included when you purchase a tickets.

Check out Englewoodarts.art for more information!

KC Wine Co in Olathe is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

It's from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m.

It's in the name — an adult Easter egg hunt where everyone wins a prize!

Tickets are about 26 bucks online. You can purchase tickets here.

Asian Glow Fest KC is happening at City Market. This is a free event!

Check out cultural performances, vendors and Southeast Asian food the entire family can enjoy!

It's open Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Planet Comicon takes over Bartle Hall this weekend!

Think all things pop culture, super heroes, comic books and much more.

It's open Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets range between $14 to $100 depending on age and if you just want a single day pass or a three-day pass.

For ticket information, click here.

The Great Benjamins Circus is happening in KCK this weekend.

This is a celebration of human artistry, athleticism, and the timeless magic of a live performance.

Tickets range between $25 - $45

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. It's located at the Midway Shopping Center at 4305 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.