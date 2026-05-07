Weekend Fun with 41 events May 8–10 in Kansas City

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events: May 8th-10th

Lenexa Art Fair

First up, the Lenexa Art Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It's a free event featuring about 50 artists from across the region.

Enjoy live jazz, children's activities, food trucks, Lenexa Market vendors, and a tasting event featuring local wine and craft beer.

Makers' Fair

Over in downtown Bonner Springs, there is a Makers' Fair.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event will feature live music, food trucks and vendors will be on site.

STEM Discovery Day

Check out STEM Discovery Day at Crown Center!

This is a free event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Think all things STEM. It's a part of KC STEM Alliance Remake Learning Days.

There will be interactive tables designed to get participants actively engaged in building, experimenting, problem-solving and discovering new interests along the way.

Prehistoric Plunge

On Friday, families can check out the Prehistoric Plunge, hosted by KC Parks & Rec.

It's from 5–8 p.m. at the Tony Aguirre Community Center in KCMO.

This is a family-friendly event packed with dino-themed activities, a dinosaur egg hunt in the pool, exciting games, and plenty of pool time for your family of explorers.

Admission is $5 per person.

Spring in Health Fair

Vibrant Health is hosting a Spring in Health Fair in KCK.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a free event.

Enjoy free health screenings, food, classes, clinic tours, family activities and community resources.

Location: 21 N. 12th St., Ste 300, Kansas City, KS

KSHB 41 Cook-Off Competition

And last but certainly not least, come over to Nebraska Furniture Mart for KSHB 41's annual Cook-Off Competition.

There will be three teams competing: Fernanda Silva and Tod Palmer, Belinda Post and Marlon Martinez, and Rae Daniel and Charlie Keegan!

Come stop by and cheer on your favorite team as one takes home first place.

It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mother's Day

Also, a Happy Mother's Day weekend to all of our incredible moms out there. We appreciate you so much.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41. Be safe!

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