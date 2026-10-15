Weekend Fun with 41 events: Oct. 16-18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for Weekend Fun with 41!

weekend fun 10-17

Kansas City Ballet’s The Wizard of Oz is playing at Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Last December, I covered KC Ballet's Reach out and Dance (R.O.A.D.) program. It's an initiative that brings free, in school dance education to third and fourth grade students. KC Ballet reached out to me to share that one of their R.O.A.D. scholars will be starring in the show!

Here's a look at show times for this weekend: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

Science City is staying open late Friday night!

It's called Science City After Hours. This is for attendees 21 and older.

Grab your friends and take over Science City for this adults-only night packed with music, drinks, science, games and plenty of opportunities to play. Feel like a kid again!

General admission tickets are $25 and $20 for Union Station members. Admission includes one cocktail ticket.

It's Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Head over to Zona Rosa on Friday for Adults Sips & Treats.

Wear your costume and enjoy a number of different activities including: free adult trick or treating for gifts and prizes at participating stores, complimentary sppoky brews, local pop ups, costume contests and more.

It's from 4 to 8 p.m.

In Olathe, the KC Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival is open for the season!

Enjoy pumpkin picking, fall treats and over 60 fall festival activities the family can participate in.

It's open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Fall festival admission is about $22 online.

Check out www.kcpumpkinpatch.com for more information.

"Hocus Pocus" playing at Screenland Armour at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Enjoy this classic Halloween movie at Screenland's outdoor cinema.

Tickets are $5. You can buy tickets here.

Jackson County Parks and Rec. will host its 32nd Annual Dogtober Fest on Sunday.

Organizers said you and your pup can head to the Kemper Outdoor Education Center for the ulti-mutt dog lover’s day out.

There will be over 90 booths, dog contests and more. There's also an agility course your dog can check out. There will be family-friendly games folks can enjoy.

It's from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Dog food donations will be accepted for area shelters.

It's the final weekend of the Renaissance Festival!

Step into medieval times, dress up, watch some jousting, feed some goats and enjoy some turkey legs.

It's open this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Tickets range between roughly $20 and $30.

Dia de Los Muertos at the Museum of Kansas City is Saturday.

This is an evening honoring the rich history, traditions and cultural significance of Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

It's from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free, however donations are encouraged.

Our very own Daniela Leon will be emceeing this event — be sure to say hello if you see her!

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Have a great weekend and be safe.

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