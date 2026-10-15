WATCH | Royals reveal plans for new downtown Kansas City ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals President of Real Estate and Development Brooks Sherman and Populous Senior Principal and Founder Earl Santee will share new insights and updates on the design of the Royals new downtown ballpark.

The pair have called a news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch in the video player below.

WATCH | Royals revealing new stadium details

The Kansas City Royals are targeting a May 2027 groundbreaking on the mixed-use development which is to include the approximately 34,000 seat stadium, entertainment district, housing and retail.

Here are some of the new renderings the club and Poplous released on Thursday:

Royals/Populous

Royals/Populous

Royals/Populous

Royals/Populous

Royals/Populous

Royals/Populous

This is a developing story and will be updated.