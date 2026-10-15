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WATCH | Royals reveal plans for new downtown Kansas City ballpark

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Royals/Populous
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals President of Real Estate and Development Brooks Sherman and Populous Senior Principal and Founder Earl Santee will share new insights and updates on the design of the Royals new downtown ballpark.

The pair have called a news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch in the video player below.

WATCH | Royals revealing new stadium details

The Kansas City Royals are targeting a May 2027 groundbreaking on the mixed-use development which is to include the approximately 34,000 seat stadium, entertainment district, housing and retail.

Here are some of the new renderings the club and Poplous released on Thursday:

New Royals Aerial.png
Royals North Plaza.png
Royals Home Plate View.png
Royals West Plaza.png
Royals South Entry.png
ROyals Right Field View_Liberty Memorial & Union Station.png

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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