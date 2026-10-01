Weekend Fun with 41!: Oct. 2-4 events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun 10-1

Kearney OktoberFest

Kearney Oktoberfest takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park in downtown Kearney, Missouri.

There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, a family fun zone, contests and more.

This is a free event.

50th Annual Fall Festival — Jackson County

The Fall Festival takes place at the Missouri Town Living History Museum in Lee's Summit.

There will be arts, crafts and music for the entire family to enjoy.

Tickets are $15 per car and $25 per bus.

Hours of operation are:



10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

Faulkner's Ranch Pumpkin Festival

With over 30 activities, farm animals, wagon rides, festive food and beautiful pumpkins, there's a little bit of fall fun for everyone at Faulkner's Ranch Pumpkin Festival.

Tickets are $21.95 plus taxes online and about $27 at the gate.

It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Silver City Day Parade & Festival

Check out Argentine's annual Silver City Day. This free event in Kansas City, Kansas, is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It is located at 2717 Strong Ave. in KCK.

Organizers say this day of celebration brings together residents and visitors for a day fun. There will be a parade, live music, performances and demonstrations. Families can enjoy bounce houses, games for kids and face painting, while exploring a diverse array of vendors offering unique products and delicious food.

Gladfest

During this free event in Gladstone, you can check out a barbecue battle, family carnival and outdoor concerts.

Hours:



5 to 10 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

It is located at Linden Square, 602 NE 70th St. in Gladstone.

Raymore Chili Cook-Off

This event is hosted by the Raymore Arts Commission.

It runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It's a $5 donation to sample chili and vote on your favorite. There will also be live music and free face painting.

It will be held at the T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St. in Raymore.

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