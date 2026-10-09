Weekend Fun with 41!: Oct. 9-11 events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41! All of these ideas were sent into the station!

34th Annual Waldo Fall Festival

The Waldo Fall Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Satruday at 75th Street and Wornall Road.

Check out live music, local vendors and food trucks, family friendly activities and new this year: a dog costume contest.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Zona Rosa's 5th Annual Fall Fest

Zona Rosa is hosting its annual Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Central Park.

Pumpkin decorating, Lego brick lab, hands on Science City activities, a magician, bounce houses and more can be expected.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Liberty 5th Annual Pumpkin Festival and Block Party

Downtown Liberty is hosting its 5th Annual Pumpkin Festival and Block Party. It's from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

There will be family activities, face painting, live entertainment, fall shopping and plenty of pumpkin-themed fun.

It's free and open to the public.

Living History Festival

In Lathrop, Missouri, the city is hosting its Living History Festival.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can check out details of the event here.

Families can experience the past by stirring apple butter, dipping candles, churning butter, indulging in delicious apple fritters and apple cider.

On Friday, children from area schools get in free. It's $3 for a weekend pass.

Archives Bazaar

For our history buffs, the Kansas City Public Library and the Kansas City Area Archivists are celebrating America250 and the National Archives Month with an Archives Bazaar.

It's from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Central Library, located at 14 West 10th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Attendees will have the chance to talk to representatives of various archives about their collections and services, learn from local experts about how to preserve personal collections and history, enjoy puzzles and games based on historical photographs, tour the Missouri Valley Room Special Collections, and register for door prizes.

It's free and open to the public.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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