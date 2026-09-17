KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events: September 18th-20th

The Tonganoxie Library is hosting a free Author and Book Market on Saturday.

There will be 14 authors from the area, vendors, bookstores, food trucks, a charm collecting keychain activity and other several activities for the whole family to enjoy.

It's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 217 E 4th St., Tonganoxie KS, 66086.

Kansas City Taco Fest kicks off Saturday at KC Live!

Enjoy variety of tacos, refreshing margaritas, exciting games, a free kids zone, taco-themed contests, and nonstop entertainment.

It's from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are about $10. You can buy tickets here.

Check out the Kansas City Renaissance Festival this weekend.

Step into medieval times, dress up, watch some jousting, feed some goats, and enjoy some turkey legs. Huzzah!

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Tickets range between roughly $20 and $30.

In downtown Blue Springs, enjoy the Fall Fun Festival this weekend.

It's free admission. There will be live music, a beer garden, kids activities, carnival rides and activities, food, a car show and much more!

Festival Hours are: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Head over to the Grandview Ampitheater for the Kansas City Country Music and Arts Festival!

There will be live music, a food garden, and arts and crafts!

It's free admission. It's open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lawn chairs are encouraged. Pets and coolers are prohibited.

Parking passes are $12. You can buy those passes here.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41! Be safe.

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