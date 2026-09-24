Weekend Fun with 41 events: September 24th-26th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It’s time for some Weekend fun with 41!!

18th and Vine Arts Festival

Organizers say this event is all about art you can take home, music you can feel and a whole weekend of fashion, food and community in the historic 18th and Vine District!

Friday: 5-10p

Saturday: 10-10p

Sunday: 10-5p

$10 day pass or $20 for the whole weekend

Oktoberfest at Power and Light kicks off on Saturday!

This is for our 21 and up friends.

Enjoy wiener dog races, traditional Oktoberfest music, festive games. Bavarian-inspired fun all day!

It kicks off at 3 p.m.

General admission is free, but make sure you get your ticket online here.

Plaza Art Fair

This event is celebrating its 95th year. There will be restaurant booths, live music interactive activities for kids and incredible art to admire and buy!

This is a free event.

The fair is open:

Friday: 5–9p

Saturday: 10-9p

Sunday: 11-5p

The West Plaza Neighborhood Association is hosting Art in the Park at Westwood Park.

Organizers say this event celebrates local creativity, featuring artists and craftspeople with a vibrant venue to showcase and sell their work!

It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it's free.

4th annual JoyRun 5K and After Bash

This event takes place at Heritage Park in Olathe on Saturday.

This is put on by JoyKC - a faith-based nonprofit that organizes programs for teens and adults with disabilities in the greater KC area.

Depending on if you’d like to do the Kids run, 1 mile walk, Run or 5K - tickets will range from $20 to $45.

Race starts at 9am Saturday. You can sign up at joykc.org/joyrun

Walk for Alopecia - Kansas City

This event takes place Saturday at Dr Martin Luther King Jr Park.

This event is to raise awareness about alopecia, build community and support those impacted by alopecia areata .

I spoke with a woman who will be walking, Lela Williams, who was diagnosed with alopecia in 2020.

She says she wants others who walk alongside her this weekend, just to feel empowered and comfortable in their skin.

"I want them to leave with the fact that they’re beautiful first of all and the hair is not the definer of who we are as people," Williams said. "I want them to walk away feeling empowered and I really want them to feel like I did when I left the barber shop. It was my day of liberation. I want them to feel liberated."

Check in time is at 9a.m. For more information and to register, you can click here.

KCTRIO Putt Putt for Mulligans

Kansas City Chapter of TRIO (KCTRIO) is a Kansas City group of organ recipients, donor families and supporters of organ, eye and tissue donations.

The group is hosting a mini golf fundraiser on Saturday to help raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donations while raising funds to help their members get to the World Transplant Games in Leuven, Belgium in August of 2027.

For golfers 13 and up, it's $25, children six years old to 12, it's $15 and kids five and under get in free.

The event is at Smiley's Golf Complex in Lenexa, Kansas. It's from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, you can email kcktransplantathlete@gmail.com.

Square One Pitch Competitions

This event takes place at at the Woodneath Library Center's Auditorium.

Organizers say you can check out MCPL’s Square One Small Business Center for the 2026 Pitch Competition and Small Business Showcase! Watch businesses from across the Kansas City metro compete for cash prizes by pitching “Shark Tank” style to a panel of judges.

The 2026 finalists are:

- Gift Well Soon | Amy Steinhour

- Arrive Unlimited | Brad Dulny

- Full Circle: End-of-Life Doula Services | Hali Rauer

- Vital Path Wellness | Savannah Taube

- LSH Productions | Luke “Skippy” Harbur

- Bergwood, Co. | Mitch Thaemert and Jenny Metz

Come cheer, shop, and celebrate the bold spirit of KC’s small business scene. No registration necessary.

That’s a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe!

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