Weekend Fun with 41! Feb. 20 to 22 events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

KC Royals and Chiefs alumni, Daryl Motley and Danan Hughes, will be doing autograph signings at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Autographs are first come, first serve. Visitors can check out the museum for free after getting an autograph.

The Kansas City Royals Foundation is sponsoring free admission to the museum all month long.

On Sunday, visitors can ring in the Lunar New Year at the Lenexa Public Market.

The event will feature art activities for the children, traditional dance performances at various times and a number of different authentic food and drink options.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8750 Penrose Lane in Lenexa.

Kansas City PBS is hosting the Reel Black Film Fest on Friday and Saturday at the Gem Theater.

This is the second annual film fest showcasing a curation of local short and feature-length films from Black filmmakers across the region.

The hours of the film fest are:



Friday: 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Those who wish to attend can register at kansascitypbs.org.

The Kansas City Irish Center is hosting an Irish Winterfest, where Irish dancers will be performing and the Tamale Kitchen's food truck will also be on site with food to purchase.

It is from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at 3301 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, Missouri.

Entry is $10 for adults and free for guests 12 years old and under.

In downtown Liberty, there is a "Let's Wine about Winter" event for those who are 21 and up.

There will be over 25 wine samples, local shopping, some winter fun and tasting experiences inside participating businesses.

It is from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Liberty. Tickets are about $45, and those interested can visit the Historic Downtown Liberty's website for ticket information.

The 2026 KC Brew Fest is taking place Saturday at Union Station, featuring over 45 breweries, 120 beers, food trucks and music from noon to 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and over, and admission includes beer.

General admission is $50 plus fees. Time slots for general admission are:



1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Early Admission is $65 plus fees. It includes an additional hour, from noon to 1 p.m., where attendees will get access to limited beers only available for the first hour.

That is a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.