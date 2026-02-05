Weekend Fun with 41! Feb. 5 to Feb. 8 events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41's Rae Daniel has the details on a Black History Month program, a "Princess and the Frog" showing, a Valentine's shopping event and more events happening in the Kansas City area in this edition of Weekend Fun with 41!

In honor of Black History Month, the Zhou B Art Center is set to host Reclaiming the Canvas: A Tribute to 100 Years of Black History Month.

The program brings together Kansas City poets, singers, musicians, dancers and visual artists for an immersive evening of performance and visual expression. It is both a celebration and remembrance of Black History Month, as 2026 marks the 100th year of it being recognized.

It is from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1801 E. 18th St., Kansas City, Missouri.

The art exhibit opens at 2 p.m. and visual cocktail hour is from 5:30 to 6: 30 p.m. Both of those events are free. The artist showcase from 7 to 10 p.m. requires tickets that are roughly $43.

The Kansas City Public Library will show "Princess and the Frog" at its Central location, inside the Durwood Film Vault.

The show starts at 2 p.m. and doors open at 1:45 p.m. This first come, first served event is free for families and children.

Strawberry Swing is hosting a Valentine's Day pop-up market from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday at J. Rieger Co., located at 2700 Guinotte Ave., Kansas City, Missouri.

Whether you are on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift or treating yourself, this pop-up market will have "love themed" items for everyone. There will be handmade goods, locally-made items and crafted drinks for purchase.

The shopping event is free to attend and open for all ages.

Yaya's Alpaca Farm, located at 30200 E. 275th St. in Garden City, Missouri, is back open for the season.

The educational farm provides a 90-minute tour of a working alpaca farm, where guests will be able to interact, feed and take photographs with alpacas that live on the farm.

The farm is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and can call 816-213-7555 for information on how to choose a time. Tickets are $12 for people 14 and older and $10 for children 3 to 13.

The UMKC Painted Worlds Symposium on Mesoamerican Art is on Friday and Saturday.

Notable events include:



“A Gleam in the Forest: Meaning and Material in Maya Color” from Stephen D. Houston, professor of anthropology at Brown University

“Jazz Age Maya: Mysteries of a Modern Prehispanic Book in 1930s Kansas City” from Byron Ellsworth Hamann, the curatorial consultant on the Painted Worlds exhibition

A new digital collection at Miller Nichols Library on campus.

For a detailed look at the schedule, click here. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.