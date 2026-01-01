Weekend Fun with 41 Jan 1 - Jan 4th events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41! Happy New Year!

Winter Magic is happening at Platte Purchase Park in the Northland.

It's the last weekend of this holiday event.

Load up the car with your friends and family, and drive through holiday light magic.

Times are 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are $20 per car. You can get tickets and pick your time slots at wintermagickc.com

It's also the last weekend of Holiday Bricktacular!

This is located at Legoland Discovery Center inside Crown Center.

Create a Holiday Lego gingerbread house, enjoy a scavenger hunt. There will also be a Lego meet and greet and other holiday themed activities for families to enjoy.

General admission is about $22 to $25 online, depending on which day you go.

It's open 9-5 Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Pawn & Pint is hosting 'Family Fun' day on Sunday.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. and is an all day fun event for everyone to enjoy.

There will be special discounts on food and non-alcoholic drinks for families.

There is also access to more than 1000 board games to check out.

It's $7 per person. However if you're 18 and under, then you get in free Sunday.

Rainbow Slime Co. is a new spot inside Union Station. It's only been open for about a month. For $12, you can experience all different types of slime for folks of all ages to enjoy.

There is also a slime bar, where you can make your own custom slime and take it home with you.

"They get to share in this moment that gets a little bit messy but it's magical and it's not your house," co-founder Natalie Regan said. "This is just a slime playground that's really fun and then adults end up finding that they enjoy doing it themselves too and it's therapeutic and it's just a great activity and moment for parents and kids together."

On Saturday, January 3rd, Rainbow Slime Co. is hosting its grand opening event. They are open 10 - 5 p.m. for all ages. There will be Fairway Creamery, a coffee cart and other fun local vendors. It's $12 and you can sign up on its website. Then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will be for the 21 and up crowd. There will be a DJ and cocktails from J.Rieger. That is also $12. You can buy tickets here.

For other time slot availability, check it out here.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe and have a wonderful New Year!