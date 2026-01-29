Weekend Fun with 41! Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41!

Dinosaur Adventure returns to the KCI Expo Center, located at 11730 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitors will step into the world of prehistoric giants with an exhibit showcasing life-sized, realistic dinosaurs, fun-filled activities including Jurassic scooters, themed obstacle courses, dinosaur rides and more.

Here are dates and times Dinosaur Adventure is open:



Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General admission tickets range from $32 to $45.

Downtown Parkville is hosting a 'Winter Cozy,' a one-day winter celebration.

It is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with nearly 20 Parkville businesses participating. The businesses will be offering their own unique take on the word 'cozy,' such as seasonal drinks and treats, merchandise and festive ambiances.

Saturday marks National Hot Chocolate Day, so various businesses will offer hot cocoa. Visitors can also participate in a PJ Pub Crawl at The Alley Bar and The Craic.

Over in Independence, the Independence Square Association is hosting a Chocolate Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Participants will check in at Wild About Harry, located at 104 W. Maple Ave., and will receive a box for collecting samples and a map for the walk.

A variety of chocolates from participating businesses will be available to sample.

Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door.

Movie buffs can catch some old school classics on the big screen this weekend at Screenland Armour. The theater is playing Rob Reiner's "The Princess Bride."

Here are those show times:



Saturday at 3 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m.

Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $13 for the movie.

The Kansas City Public Library: Central Branch is showing "Ice Age" for families and children.

The movie will show at 2 p.m. Saturday inside Central Branch's Durwood Film Vault.

The event is free and it is first come, first serve. Seating begins at 1:45 p.m.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41. Be safe!