KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Whether you want to game with Chiefs legends or are ready to kick off the holiday season, there are plenty of fun activities happening around Kansas City.

Weekend Fun with 41! November 7-8

Troost United Fest

The inaugural Troost United Fest is happening Saturday, November 7 at Troost and 31st.

Reconciliation Services invites neighbors to celebrate the power of community at this free, family-friendly festival.

There will be live music, games and giveaways.

Free registration, which gets attendees a chili lunch from Thelma's Kitchen and a tote bag, is sold out, but organizers say walk-up registration is still welcome.

Kansas City artist Ay Young is headlining the event, with other musical performances by Making Movies and The Canterberries.

Troost United Fest is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check-in opens at 10:30.

The festival will take place on Troost between Linwood and 31st. Keep in mind, the road will be closed to drivers for the event.

Kingdom XP

The Chiefs are hosting their Kingdom XP event on Saturday.

Compete against Chiefs legends, gaming influencers and other fans in video games like Mario Kart, Madden NFL 27 and Rocket League to compete for Chiefs tickets, gear and other prizes.

There are three time slots to choose from: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10.80 including fees and can be purchased on the Chiefs website.

There will also be a free virtual experience where you can compete or watch online from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show

Hope House and IBD Promotions are hosting their annual Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show this weekend. There will be 90 local artists selling their work and raising donations to support women and children impacted by domestic violence.

The show will be open Friday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Pavilion at John Knox Village, located at 520 NW Murray Rd. in Lee's Summit.

Admission is free.

Crown Center Ice Terrace

A Kansas City holiday tradition, the Crown Center Ice Terrace, opens Friday!

Kick off the 54th season of outdoor skating early with three hours of free skating, coffee and cocoa.

Opening Day at the Ice Terrace - FREE Skate is Friday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 9 a.m.

The Ice Terrace is open for regular hours Sunday–Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. November–January.

Admission is $10 for Adults and Children 4 and over. Skate rental is $6. Children under 4 years-old get in for free with a paying adult.

Season passes are also available for $140.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun! Be safe.

