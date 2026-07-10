KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41 - World Cup edition:

Weekend Fun with 41- World Cup edition: July 10th - 12th

Up in the Northland, there will be a GOOooal North KC Watch Party.

It's Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Happening at Armour Road and Swift Street

You can catch the quarterfinal matches; a futsal tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., live entertainment, soccer shootout games, inflatables, carnival games and much more!

Do friends tell you look like Ted Lasso? Well then, head over to the Ted Lasso Look Alike contest over in Independence. The city is hosting this during its Soccer Saturdays event on July 11th.

The winner is decided by audience applause.

That contest kicks off at 7 p.m. To register for the contest, click here.

But before that, there's a Spider Man meet and greet at 6 p.m. and a Panini stamp swap where collectors exchange their duplicate stickers to help each other complete their Panini FIFA World Cup or soccer albums. Fans trade stickers to get the ones they need.

And then you can stick around for the watch party! It's free.

It's all located at Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050

Over in Leawood, Town Center Plaza is hosting the Town Center Tailgate on Saturday.

It's a free event from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the South Lot, transforming the space into a soccer inspired festival celebrating all things Kansas City.

There will be local food, live music, interactive activities, and more!

It's the last weekend for the Plaza Pitch, a gathering space featuring a turf field for lawn games and pick-up soccer on the Plaza.

Check it out Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. At 4706 Central Street. There will also be live music, pop ups, retail, and more.

It's also the last weekend to check out the City of Entrepreneurs at Union Station.

There will be nearly 100 local vendors there showcasing everything from food to handmade goods.

It's open today through Sunday.

Here's a look at the hours:

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 p.m.

For a look at other watch party and World Cup events, click here.

That's a look at your weekend fun, world cup edition! Be safe.

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