Weekend Fun with 41events: World Cup edition: July 3rd - July 5th

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41: World Cup edition!

Theatre in the Park, Riverside will host a watch Party and celebration, and an Art Exhibition at Cezanne KC round out Weekend Fun with 41! - World Cup edition.

Over at Theatre in the Park in Shawnee, enjoy not only watch parties on a massive screen, but also great local food trucks, live entertainment and soccer play spaces for all ages, as well as hands-on art experiences for the family to enjoy.

Gates will open at noon Friday, ahead of the Australia versus Egypt match, followed by other matches later that day.

It is a free event, but you do need to register.

You can register on Johnson County Parks and Rec District's website.

In Riverside, Missouri at Morton Amphitheater, they're hosting a watch party and celebration Friday.

This is free admission and parking.

There will be an art walk, food trucks, kids activities, and fireworks finale.

And because of the heat, neck fans are allows, as well as water bottles, including metal ones.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and goes on until 11 p.m.

This next event is for our KC pups!

The KC Wheel is celebrating soccer season and your dogs can join in on the fun this Sunday.

Tickets are Tickets: $17.50 per person, and includes up to 2 dogs

There will also be pup cups available for $1.

They're open from 11 a.m. To 11 p.m.

There will be a watch Party and Art Exhibition at Cezanne KC on Friday.

Enjoy the Watch Party, a soccer simulator, delicious food and a local artists exhibit.

It's open from 5 p.m. To midnight

Location: 2016 Main St. Kansas City, Missouri, 64108.

For a list of other Watch parties and events happening this weekend, click here.

That's a look at your weekend fun, world cup edition! Be safe!

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