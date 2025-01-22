'We’ll cook our Buffalo meat': KC Buffalo Co. cashes in on Chiefs-Bills rivalry

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

The Chiefs-Bills rivalry is one many businesses are cashing in on.

Batchelder Family Farms in Belton, Missouri, is "meating" the moment by making the most of Sunday’s playoff game.

Brad and Jenna Batchelder bought their land in 2015. Shortly after, they took overKC Buffalo Co., a local cattle and bison production farm.

Feeding a bison farm takes 365 days of true grit, but the Batchelders feel a bit of relief on certain weeks.

“It goes much better on weeks like this when the Chiefs play the Bills,” Brad Batchelder said. “January, with it not being grilling season, is definitely one of our slowest, and, I mean, we’ll probably see our sales jump up almost 100% from where they would regularly be.”

It also helps when your businesses is named KC Buffalo Co. On the week of a Chiefs vs. Bills game, they will often get calls from customers who normally do not seek their products.

“Being a small family farm, we gotta take advantage of any opportunity we can get,” Batchelder said.

Starting last year, they decided to get a little help from one of their bison for advertising. Fans might have seen Chief on social media when he picks the winner of each game.

Batchelder said Chief messed up and picked the Texans last week, but he redeemed himself this week, and we are back on track to win the AFC Championship title.

“So hopefully this week he’s right and we’re doing it again for the Super Bowl,” Batchelder said.

As life-long Chiefs fans, playoff weeks are what the Batchelder family lives for. They never planned for any of the rivalry antics when they took over the bison farm 10 years ago, but it has been a fun ride worth coming aboard.

“We’ll cook at Lot J and we’ll cook our Buffalo meat, and we’ll see a lot of Bills fans there, so it’ll be a fun rivalry for sure,” Batchelder said.