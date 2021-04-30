KS state rep, substitute teacher arrested in incident with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 2:25 p.m. | 41 Action News has confirmed that the substitute teacher is Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, a Republican representing the 5th Kansas House District.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Republican leadership in the House of Representatives said they have been made aware of the incident involving Samsel.

"We learned today that Rep. Mark Samsel was involved in an incident and law enforcement was contacted. We are not yet aware of the details, but are in process of gathering as much information as we can."

EARLIER | Wellsville USD 289 officials are investigating an incident between a student and a substitute teacher.

The district said the incident was reported on April 28.

Superintendent Ryan Bradbury told 41 Action News that authorities were contacted immediately and an investigation was carried out, emphasizing how important student safety is to the district.

Neither he nor anyone else in the district was able to say what the nature of the incident was, but the teacher was arrested for misdemeanor battery.