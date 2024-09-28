'We're not giving up': KU fans tailgate at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium amid a 1-3 record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday marked the first of four games the University of Kansas football team will play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season as the university upgrades David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

Despite a 1-3 record, fans showed up in support.

Brian Lutton/KSHB Janelle Stetler (left)

"Lance (Leipold) told us to not give up, so we're not giving up on them," said KU fan Janelle Stetler.

It looked like a Chiefs tailgate, except fans were sporting Jayhawk gear.

"You know, it seems very similar," KU and Chiefs fan Rodney Bryan McClenahan said. "The same tents, you got the same smells going on."

Many fans had the same mindset going into the game.

"Everybody's just looking for the comeback story," said KU senior Josh Conklin. "Everybody's looking for KU to turn around, start making some wins."

Brian Lutton/KSHB Lonnie Reed

KU sophomore Lonnie Reed said the drive from Lawrence to Arrowhead will be worth it if the Jayhawks win.

"We out here, we supporting the Hawks, we out at Arrowhead," he said. "I mean, I rather be at David Booth Memorial Stadium. It's alright, the vibes are cool."

The renovated David Booth Memorial Stadium will reopen in time for the 2025 football season, according to KU Athletics.

