'We're on the same frequency': Father, son's autism journey goes viral

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Nine-year-old Dennis Day and his father, Travis, share more than just a family bond.

They both have autism. Their story of connection has resonated with millions of people online.

The Day family is tackling challenges.

Two years ago, Dennis received the diagnosis. His dad couldn’t believe it when he first heard.

“I was like, ‘No, not my son. My son doesn’t have autism, he’s just spoiled,’” Travis Day said, reflecting on how he initially felt.

There are struggles when Dennis leaves home for school.

While at home his parents support him, but at school, Dennis said it’s not easy to make friends.

“I don't fit in with them,” he said.

But now, one of his best friends shares the diagnosis with him - his father.

The video Travis’s wife posted on TikTok last week that showed him revealing to Dennis they share the diagnosis has more than one million views.

Dennis was diagnosed at age 45, something unconventional because most diagnoses happen at a young age.

Daily habits, like the way he plays with his hair, were signs that led him to seek medical support. He says the evaluation took four hours.

“I looked back at my childhood, when I was younger than him, and I’m like, it makes sense now,” Travis said.

UMKC Special Education professor Jenee Johnson said genetic and environmental factors can lead to autism, which aligns with research from organizations like the Centers for Disease Control.

“It often comes as a way of better understanding some of your history, characteristics, preferences, or understanding yourself,” Johnson said. "We also have increased awareness about autism, which is perhaps why we see adults pursuing diagnoses.”

The bond between Travis and Dennis is stronger than ever.

“He understands what I feel,” says Dennis.

Travis agrees with his father.

“We're on the same frequency sometimes, and it’s, you know, a little bit of a club of our own,” Travis said.

