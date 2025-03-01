‘We’re trying to find the sweet spot’: State rep explains new bill to fund stadium projects

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Thursday, two Missouri state representatives and a state senator introduced three identical bills offering state funding to help professional sports teams pay for new stadiums or renovations.

The move comes as both the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals consider moving their stadiums.

The proposal from Missouri would allow the state to use public dollars for up to 33 percent of the cost of a new stadium or renovation. The state can use tax breaks, other incentives, or a grant of up to $100 million as part of the public contribution.

“Between those three or four mechanisms, we’re trying to find the sweet spot that gets the Royals’ and Chiefs’ attention,” explained State Representative Mark Sharp, a Democrat from Kansas City who introduced one of the bills.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Missouri State Representative Mark Sharp of Kansas City (D).

To qualify for state funding under this bill, the organization must be a professional sports team from MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, or NWSL. The project must cost more than $250 million and involve a facility that can hold more than 20,000 spectators. The team must commit to paying for at least 33 percent of the total project with private funding.

Teams can seek public funding from cities, counties, or the federal government on top of this state proposal. However, all public funding must total less than 75 percent of the project's cost.

“You want public assistance to be as low as humanly possible,” Sharp said.

The bill would create the Missouri Entertainment Facility Capital Assistance Program. If teams receive funding from the program, they’d have to stay at the facility in Missouri for 25 years. If they leave early, they’d have to pay the state back.

Dixon’s Chili is located near the current stadiums for both teams. People eating lunch at the restaurant were split on whether they like the idea of state tax dollars going to stadiums.

“I think it’s worth it to keep the Chiefs in Missouri, keep them in Kansas City,” Marquel Nickens said. “The revenue the teams bring to our city, I think it’s more than worth it.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Marquel Nickens eats lunch at Dixon's Chili in Independence, Mo.

“They were built here, established here, I think they should stay here,” Robert Drew said as a reason why he supports public funding.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Robert Drew eats lunch at Dixon's Chili in Independence, Mo.

“It shouldn’t be subsidized by taxpayers for the benefit of the owner,” Bo Kowalczyk opined. “What other businesses get that kind of long-term subsidization without people complaining about it?”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Bo Kowalczyk eats lunch at Dixon's Chili in Independence, Mo.

Most retail sales in Jackson County currently include a 3/8th-cent sales tax, which helps pay for the stadiums. Voters rejected a plan to extend that tax last year.

The Missouri legislative session ends May 16. One of the three bills will need to pass both chambers to become law.

Kansas offered to use tax dollars to cover up to 70 percent of the costs of a new stadium. This offer expires June 30, unless lawmakers extend it.

