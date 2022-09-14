Watch Now
West, eastbound ramps of U.S. Highway 50 to close Friday

Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The west and eastbound exit ramps from U.S. Route 50 to Chipman Road will close Friday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, crews will repave the roadways' asphalt, reducing Murray Road to one lane during construction.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and monitor the project's impact on traffic by reviewing KC Scout cameras.

Parson's plan will ultimately repair or replace 250 bridges across the state, including those over Chipman Road that have "reached the end of their functional lives," according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

