'We’ve been so busy': Grandview dispensary sees success in first year sales of recreational cannabis

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Saturday marks one year since recreational marijuana use was legalized in Missouri.

In 2023, adult use cannabis sales topped $1 billion.

“Not surprised," said JD Hilton, a customer at ReLeaf Resources Dispensary in Grandview. "I’m sure it’s gonna go up higher. It’s just a matter of getting everybody comfortable coming in here."

Hilton started going to the dispensary when it opened for medical marijuana sales three years ago.

The medical marijuana helped him through recovery and pain management after a motorcycle accident.

Hilton said the biggest impact of legalization is the ability for customers to buy marijuana guilt-free and to do it safely.

“When we play on the streets, it wasn’t the case," he said. "You just got what you got. Here, it’s medicine and you feel comfortable and confident every time. I feel comfortable when I walk out that door, both with the medicine and with the laws where they are today.”

About 45,000 products leave ReLeaf Resources Dispensary on a monthly basis.

Mitch Alexander, the dispensary's director of retail, said foot traffic and revenue have quadrupled compared with 2022.

“If you look at other state’s numbers, we are right there, competing with Colorado’s yearly numbers and they are 12 years senior to us", Alexander said. "So it definitely puts Missouri’s market and legislation into perspective of how expertly this was written.”

The dispensary benefits from Kansas buyers and they are adding more staff and square footage.

At this scale, Alexander says they are competing with multi-state operators and corporate cannabis. He counts on business continuing to boom this year.

“Realistically, I don’t see Missouri slowing down in the next year at all,” said Alexander.