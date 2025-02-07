'We've got this down, thank you Chiefs': City Market businesses prepared for potential Super Bowl 3-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's crunch time for Chiefs fans making their historic Super Bowl game weekend plans.

Even if you're not going down to New Orleans, there are still plenty of things to do and see in the city.

City Market's iconic sign has a new look, making it the perfect stop for fan visits and pics.

Brian Luton

"We come up with crazy stuff like this all the time," City Market marketing director Sue Patterson said. "Every success for the Chiefs is a success for all of us, especially in this neighborhood."

Patterson came up with the wrapped decal idea during the first year of the Chiefs' dynasty. It's an idea that has now become an unexpected tradition.

Brian Luton

"The Chiefs have kind of spoiled us rotten," Patterson said. "That first year, the idea kind of hit me really late in the game, no pun intended, so we had to scramble to get it done."

Across the market, Local Pig butcher shop has their game day deals locked down.

"We have the football day bundle, which comes with our delicious pork burnt ends, mac and cheese and your choice of side of queso dip," Ethan Ellis said.

Brian Luton

While a three-peat is historic for the NFL, it's also let local employees like Ellis know how to get ready.

"The first year I was working here, the parade came down right through here," Ellis said. "It was really exciting to see."

Customers have until Sunday at 4 p.m. to get their game day meals at Local Pig, as the shop will be closing early.

A Chiefs three-peat means fans will paint the town red and gold. Apparel shop Hyper KC is stocked with football and city gear.

"The shirts are perfect since everybody in Kansas City dresses like a tourist already," sales associate Evan Roney said. "It's all KC themed type stuff."

Brian Luton

Roney explained his shop has already ordered Super Bowl shirts if the Chiefs win, but the design will stay a secret to not jinx it.

"It's something that's unique, you're not going to find it at any other place," Roney said. "It's designed by a local artist if you live here and you love the city."

River Market Flea, one of City Market's consignment thrift stores, will be hosting their shop at the South Pavilion with retro Chiefs apparel on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whether you need a place to watch the game or a shirt to wear, City Market is ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

"We've got this down now," Patterson said. "Thank you, Chiefs!"

