Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'What is that?': Locals, politicians react to Chinese spy balloon spotted around Kansas, Missouri

lathropballoon3.jpeg
Melissa Branstetter
Lathrop, Missouri
lathropballoon3.jpeg
Posted at 3:08 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 16:36:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday afternoon, Melissa Branstretter couldn't initially believe it when her uncle called her and told her he saw the Chinese spy balloon that had been on the news the last few days until she saw it from her porch in Lathrop, Missouri.

"What is that?" Branstretter said. "Looks like a big white dot in the sky and then a half an hour later, there was an airplane that went underneath it."

Branstretter immediately went to get her good camera to get a zoom of it and then saw it was a balloon.

"It was moving very slowly," Branstretter described the balloon. "You can actually see the balloon or whatever, a line, another line underneath it."

Branstretter was just one of many residents who spotted the balloon hovering around Kansas and Missouri Friday.

The Pentagon says the balloon is neither a physical, nor military threat and shooting it down still remains a possibility.

Many local leaders have also voiced their opinions on the balloon.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids released a statement on the issue:

“Information is still emerging, but this could be a serious development in U.S.-China relations that requires further response. We cannot allow intentional violations of our airspace, and I am monitoring the situation as well as the Biden Administration’s response.”
Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II gave a statement regarding the balloon.

“The Chinese surveillance balloon floating into American airspace and across the mainland United States is an outrageous violation of international law and another dangerously antagonistic action from the Chinese Communist Party.

The President’s highest responsibility is the safety and security of the nation, and while I have confidence that the President and his administration will take deliberative steps to protect the homeland and ensure this contraption poses no risk to the American people, it is important that Congress be briefed on this situation immediately so that we may consider an appropriate, commensurate response.”
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Missouri Democrat

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is in contact with the Missouri National Guard and security partners about the situation and voiced his frustration with the Biden Administration over the balloon.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley had a simple message on how to handle the balloon.

Missouri Junior Senator and former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt also voiced his thoughts on the balloon.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe called the situation surrounding the balloon "deeply disturbing."

Recently elected U.S. Rep. Mark Alford criticized President Joe Biden for his "weak foreign policy."

The balloon is currently hovering through Missouri, with its most recent location being Columbia.

Journalist Matt McCabe took video of the balloon floating through the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.