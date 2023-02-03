'What is that?': Locals, politicians react to Chinese spy balloon spotted around Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday afternoon, Melissa Branstretter couldn't initially believe it when her uncle called her and told her he saw the Chinese spy balloon that had been on the news the last few days until she saw it from her porch in Lathrop, Missouri.

"What is that?" Branstretter said. "Looks like a big white dot in the sky and then a half an hour later, there was an airplane that went underneath it."

Branstretter immediately went to get her good camera to get a zoom of it and then saw it was a balloon.

"It was moving very slowly," Branstretter described the balloon. "You can actually see the balloon or whatever, a line, another line underneath it."

Branstretter was just one of many residents who spotted the balloon hovering around Kansas and Missouri Friday.

The Pentagon says the balloon is neither a physical, nor military threat and shooting it down still remains a possibility.

Many local leaders have also voiced their opinions on the balloon.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids released a statement on the issue:

“Information is still emerging, but this could be a serious development in U.S.-China relations that requires further response. We cannot allow intentional violations of our airspace, and I am monitoring the situation as well as the Biden Administration’s response.” Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II gave a statement regarding the balloon.

“The Chinese surveillance balloon floating into American airspace and across the mainland United States is an outrageous violation of international law and another dangerously antagonistic action from the Chinese Communist Party.



The President’s highest responsibility is the safety and security of the nation, and while I have confidence that the President and his administration will take deliberative steps to protect the homeland and ensure this contraption poses no risk to the American people, it is important that Congress be briefed on this situation immediately so that we may consider an appropriate, commensurate response.” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Missouri Democrat

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is in contact with the Missouri National Guard and security partners about the situation and voiced his frustration with the Biden Administration over the balloon.

We have received zero communication from the Biden Administration regarding reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon now flying over Missouri.



We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated? — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2023

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley had a simple message on how to handle the balloon.

SHOOT IT DOWN https://t.co/TgCnwZdgCH — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 3, 2023

Missouri Junior Senator and former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt also voiced his thoughts on the balloon.

Let’s see — an open southern border and a Chinese spy balloon floating across the U.S.



Maybe we should focus on America’s national interests. 🇺🇸 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 3, 2023

The idea that Communist China has a spy balloon headed towards Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri right now — the home of the Stealth Bomber — is absolutely unbelievable.



No American should accept this. I don’t. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 3, 2023

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe called the situation surrounding the balloon "deeply disturbing."

It is deeply disturbing that a Chinese spy balloon is flying over Missouri, the home of powerful military bases.



The fact that Missourians can see a surveillance object from a hostile nation from the ground is unacceptable. — Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) February 3, 2023

Recently elected U.S. Rep. Mark Alford criticized President Joe Biden for his "weak foreign policy."

Joe Biden has allowed China to go unchecked and spy from our airspace.



China has consistently demonstrated military aggression, yet Biden’s weak foreign policy has jeopardized our national security at every level.



Why and how did this happen? We need answers. — Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) February 3, 2023

The balloon is currently hovering through Missouri, with its most recent location being Columbia.

Journalist Matt McCabe took video of the balloon floating through the area.

Video as seen from Columbia, Missouri of what state leaders suspect to be the Chinese spy balloon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kMNCrUkPVJ — Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) February 3, 2023

