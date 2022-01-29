What makes GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium so loud?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 142.2 decibels of sound in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium were recorded in 2014.

It was a game against the New England Patriots on Sept. 29, 2014, while the Kansas City Chiefs were on defense.

A seismologist with the Guinness Book of World records came to Arrowhead, after being in Seattle, the Chiefs broke the record from 136.5 to 142.2.

The recording is equivalent to the sound of a jet engine.

Populous principal project designer, Ben Stindt, spoke with with KSHB 41 News about GEHA Field's redesign and what makes it so loud.

Designed in the late 60s, it was the first of its kind to be a football-only stadium, with soon the rest of the country mimicking.

“It’s an enclosed bowl, no open end zones, no open corners,” Stindt said.

Stindt said with the steep decks, the sight-lines are calculated.

“Every person can see above the next person, unobstructed views,” he said.

Stindt says along with every great view is great projection for voices.

“Everyone has their personal megaphone out here, you got to give credit to the fans,” he said.

“We pride ourselves in creating places where people want to be,” he said. “We want that experience of however many chances you get to go to a game, may it be the best experience ever, most memorable experience. The icing on the cake is when the team delivers that.”

