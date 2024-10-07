KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two weeks on the road, Chiefs fans are happy their team is back home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Loudest stadium in the NFL,” said Mitzi Wilson, Chiefs tailgater.

It's the fans that make the stadium the loudest in the NFL, but there’s more that makes it special.

“Arrowhead has this mystique,” said Joe Schilling, Chiefs fan.

So what does make GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium so special?

According to Chiefs fans, there’s one common theme: The people.

Jason Gould Chiefs fans tell us what makes GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium so special.

“I think what makes Arrowhead special is the people, the people I meet here,” said Shane Skinner, Chiefs fan.

The team and its stadium allow fans to take a break from their worries and just enjoy being at a game.

“Life's kind of rough sometimes, and we get here, we get with our friends and our family,” said Scott Terpening, a Chiefs fan. “This just gets our mind away from what's really going on.”

The future of the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex has been a hot topic. Mayor Quinton Lucas gave an update last week.

Charlie Keegan GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I continue to believe the Chiefs will be at Arrowhead Stadium for years to come," Mayor Lucas said. "I think there is going to be a good agreement reached. Jackson County is discussing again with the Chiefs.”

Keeping the Chiefs at their historic stadium is exactly what fans want to hear.

“This is Arrowhead," Schilling said. "We need to show them again why we are the Kansas City Chiefs."