Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

What to do this weekend, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Boulevard Brewing
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Boulevard Brewing Company in Kansas City, Missouri
Boulevard Brewing
Posted at 6:36 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 19:38:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a weekend of beautiful fall weather finally on the forecast, families may be looking for ways to celebrate. Here's a list of activities from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2:

  • American Royal World Series of BBQ
    • Enjoy a platter of barbecue and other fun activities, including its beloved rodeo. The World Series of BBQ is a longstanding Kansas City tradition that is highly anticipated every year.
    • All day — began Wednesday and will end Sunday
    • American Royal Center, 1701 American Royal Ct, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Kansas City Heart Walk
    • Raise money and awareness for heart disease and stroke victims while celebrating survivors. We'll be there, too!
    • Saturday, 8 a.m.
    • Power & Light District, 1000 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Weston Apple Fest
    • Apple picking, pony rides and wine tasting are just a few of the many events on this year's roster.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Historic Weston Orchard and Vineyard, 18545 Co Rd H, Weston, Missouri
  • Providence Car Show
    • The event is free for spectators and $10 for entries.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 8929 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan in Lot D3
  • Stocktober
    • A range of local brewers will band together to fight food insecurity in this event, hosted by Kanbe's Markets.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Kanbe's Distribution Warehouse, 3119 Terrace St., Kansas City, Missouri
  • ¡Oktoberfiesta!
    • Boulevard Brewing's 9th annual ¡Oktoberfiesta! will benefit the Mattie Rhodes Center through tasty brews and fun. Until 1 p.m., kids can enjoy family fun.
    • Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Boulevard Brewing Company – Tours & Rec Building, 2534 Madison Ave., Kansas City, Missouri
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock