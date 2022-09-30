What to do this weekend, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a weekend of beautiful fall weather finally on the forecast, families may be looking for ways to celebrate. Here's a list of activities from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2:
- American Royal World Series of BBQ
- Enjoy a platter of barbecue and other fun activities, including its beloved rodeo. The World Series of BBQ is a longstanding Kansas City tradition that is highly anticipated every year.
- All day — began Wednesday and will end Sunday
- American Royal Center, 1701 American Royal Ct, Kansas City, Missouri
- Kansas City Heart Walk
- Raise money and awareness for heart disease and stroke victims while celebrating survivors. We'll be there, too!
- Saturday, 8 a.m.
- Power & Light District, 1000 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri
- Weston Apple Fest
- Apple picking, pony rides and wine tasting are just a few of the many events on this year's roster.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Historic Weston Orchard and Vineyard, 18545 Co Rd H, Weston, Missouri
- Providence Car Show
- The event is free for spectators and $10 for entries.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 8929 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan in Lot D3
- Stocktober
- A range of local brewers will band together to fight food insecurity in this event, hosted by Kanbe's Markets.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kanbe's Distribution Warehouse, 3119 Terrace St., Kansas City, Missouri
- ¡Oktoberfiesta!
- Boulevard Brewing's 9th annual ¡Oktoberfiesta! will benefit the Mattie Rhodes Center through tasty brews and fun. Until 1 p.m., kids can enjoy family fun.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Boulevard Brewing Company – Tours & Rec Building, 2534 Madison Ave., Kansas City, Missouri