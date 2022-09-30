What to do this weekend, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a weekend of beautiful fall weather finally on the forecast, families may be looking for ways to celebrate. Here's a list of activities from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2:

American Royal World Series of BBQ

Enjoy a platter of barbecue and other fun activities, including its beloved rodeo. The World Series of BBQ is a longstanding Kansas City tradition that is highly anticipated every year. All day — began Wednesday and will end Sunday American Royal Center, 1701 American Royal Ct, Kansas City, Missouri



Kansas City Heart Walk

Raise money and awareness for heart disease and stroke victims while celebrating survivors. We'll be there, too! Saturday, 8 a.m. Power & Light District, 1000 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri



Weston Apple Fest

Apple picking, pony rides and wine tasting are just a few of the many events on this year's roster. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic Weston Orchard and Vineyard, 18545 Co Rd H, Weston, Missouri



Providence Car Show

The event is free for spectators and $10 for entries. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 8929 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan in Lot D3



Stocktober

A range of local brewers will band together to fight food insecurity in this event, hosted by Kanbe's Markets. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kanbe's Distribution Warehouse, 3119 Terrace St., Kansas City, Missouri

