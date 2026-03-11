What to know if your roof was damaged in Kansas City hail storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hail the size of grapefruit, baseballs, apples, tennis balls, golf balls and ping pong balls struck parts of the Kansas City area on Tuesday, March 10.

If your roof or home suffered damage, there are things to watch out for as you seek repairs.

Consumers should get recomendations and references, written estimates from at least three contractors, check complaint records with the Better Business Bureau and understand your payment options and right to cancel.