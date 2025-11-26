What you need to know | 2025 Country Club Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is set to glow once again with the 2025 Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving night.

Heads up, this year’s ceremonial switch flippers from the KC Current will do the honors at 7:55 p.m., roughly an hour later than normal.

That’s to give fans plenty of time to make their way to the Plaza after the Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 p.m.

Those who want to make a full evening on the Plaza can arrive at 6 p.m. and enjoy music from DJ Kirby Ham. Pre-show performances and giveaways are set for 6:30 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m.

“We are proud to continue this longstanding Kansas City tradition and officially usher in the holiday season,” said Plaza General Manager Scott Keller. “We are equally honored to welcome KC Current players to lead this year’s Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony, as well as highlight the KC2026 Countdown Clock — marking another exciting milestone as Kansas City, and the Country Club Plaza, prepare to welcome the world in 2026.”

There are more options to get to this year’s lighting ceremony.

Event-goers can use the recently opened KC Streetcar Main Street Extension to get on and off from the Country Club Plaza stop.

