Whataburger announces 4 Kansas City locations, 700 new jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first of four Whataburger locations will be opening this fall in the Kansas City area.

The burger chain announced they will be opening the four different locations and hiring 700 positions locally.

1450 Douglas St. in Lee’s Summit;

18811 E. US 40 in Independence;

8420 W. 135th St. in Overland Park;

905 Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.

According to a spokesperson representing the company, the likely location to open first would be either the Independence or Lee's Summit location, as they have the first construction start dates.

The restaurant is currently hiring for positions of Restaurant Manager and Operating Partner. Hiring for team leaders and team members will begin in the coming months.

To apply, you can visit their website.