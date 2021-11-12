Whataburger announces opening dates for KC restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While fans of Whataburger are anticipating the first Kansas City-area restaurant opening in Lee's Summit Monday, the fast food chain also announced its opening dates for several other area locations.

The Lee's Summit location at 1450 N.E. Douglas St. will begin serving customers at 11 a.m. Monday.

And fans won't have to wait long for the next location to open its doors.

The Independence Whataburger located at 18811 E. Valley View Parkway will open on Monday, Nov. 29.

But that's not all.

Four more corporate-owned Whataburger locations will open by Summer 2022.

8420 W 135th St, Overland Park, Kan. – Late 2021/early 2022

905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. – Early 2022

1921 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, Mo. – Summer 2022

95th & Metcalf, Overland Park, Kan. – Summer 2022

Another eight locations with franchise partner KMO Burger and Patrick Mahomes will open in 2022 and 2023.

10780 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. – Early 2022

11300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kan. – Spring 2022

400 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo. – Summer 2022

Southwest corner 159 th St and Hwy 69, Overland Park, Kan. – Summer 2022

St and Hwy 69, Overland Park, Kan. – Summer 2022 14123 W 135 th , Olathe, Kan. – Late Summer 2022

, Olathe, Kan. – Late Summer 2022 9100 Block MO-45, Parkville, Mo. – Fall 2022

Southeast corner I-435 & Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Mo. – 2023

Highway 152 & North Booth Ave, Kansas City, Mo. – 2023

The burger spot is looking for 400 local employees to hire by the end of 2021 and more than 1,000 employees in 2022.