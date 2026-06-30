Where are fireworks legal in the Kansas City metro area in 2026?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Fourth of July holiday this week, many in the Kansas City metro area may be getting ready to celebrate with fireworks displays. However, the KC area has differing laws and rules regarding fireworks.

COUNTIES

Missouri

Jackson County, Missouri: Illegal to sell, store, or possess fireworks in unincorporated portions of the county. Approved, permitted sellers are given an exception for the retail of fireworks from May 21 until July 5 at 3 p.m.

Cass County, Missouri: Use of fireworks is legal year-round in unincorporated areas.

Bates County, Missouri: The shooting of fireworks is limited to July 1 - July 5.

Platte County, Missouri: Legal to shoot fireworks between June 20 and July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight. Fireworks cannot be discharged on or in any public park or public grounds of the city.

Caldwell County, Missouri: Fireworks can be used July 1 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bottle rockets and other trajectory fireworks are not allowed.

Kansas

Johnson County, Kansas: Illegal to store, sell, use, explode, discharge, or possess any fireworks within the unincorporated area of the county, except for permitted public displays.

Wyandotte County, Kansas: Discharging of fireworks shall be allowed only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2 through July 4.

Douglas County, Kansas: Use of fireworks is allowed between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 1 and July 2; allowed from 7 a.m. to midnight July 3 and July 4. Discharge of fireworks is prohibited within 1,000 feet of any hospital, within 100 feet of any firework stand, or on any public roadway and county-owned properties, with the exception of designated portions of Lone Star Lake Park and Wells Overlook Park.

Miami County, Kansas: Discharge of consumer fireworks is allowed from July 1 to July 7 and from December 31 to January 1. Fireworks are limited between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Persons firing fireworks must be at least 18 years old.

Franklin County, Kansas: Citizens of rural/unincorporated Franklin County can possess, sell and discharge fireworks.

Jefferson County, Kansas: Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged into, under or from a car or on a public roadway.

CITIES

Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri: It is illegal for any person to possess, keep, store, offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail, use or explode any fireworks in the City.

Grandview, Missouri: Fireworks are allowed only on July 3 and July 4 beginning at 10 a.m.

Belton, Missouri: Legal to shoot fireworks from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. from June 28 - July 4 (legal until midnight on July 4). Possession or discharge of bottlerockets, skyrockets or roman candles is prohibited. Lighting and release of sky lanterns is prohibited.

Raymore, Missouri: Fireworks are legal to discharge from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1 - July 4 (legal until midnight on July 4). Residents cannot light fireworks on public streets, sidewalks or grounds.

Independence, Missouri: Fireworks within Division 1.4G are allowed between July 3 and July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until midnight on July 4). Sparkler bombs, altered fireworks and sky lanterns are not allowed.

Raytown, Missouri: Fireworks are legal, but a permit is required. Bottle rockets, sky lanterns and missiles are prohibited. Fireworks can only be discharged on July 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on July 5, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lee's Summit, Missouri: Fireworks can be discharged on July 3 and 5 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Each household must have a Fireworks Use Permit.

Blue Springs, Missouri: Legal to shoot fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 1 to July 4 (legal until midnight on July 4). Possession and/or explosion of bottle rockets, rockets of all types and sizes, and all fireworks with an aerial trajectory having a cylinder or cartridge are unlawful.

Grain Valley, Missouri: The discharge, detonation or shooting of fireworks shall only be permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the first Saturday of July each year, as well as the third and fourth of July each year. In years in which the third or fourth of July falls on a Saturday, July 2 will also be allowed.

Buckner, Missouri: Fireworks may be discharged June 20 through July 2, and shall only be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and may be discharged July 3 through July 4 from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Gladstone, Missouri: The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited.

Liberty, Missouri: Fireworks may only be discharged within Liberty city limits on July 3 and July 4 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Excelsior Springs, Missouri: The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited.

Kearney, Missouri: Fireworks may be discharged from June 28 to July 3 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks may be discharged between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Parkville, Missouri: Fireworks can be discharged from June 28 - June 30, July 1-3, and July 5 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight.

Smithville, Missouri: Fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., from July 3 through July 5, on the individual's own property or the property of another where permission has been granted. No bottle rockets are allowed.

Platte City, Missouri: Fireworks can be discharged from June 20 to July 3 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and on July 4, from 10 a.m. to midnight. Fireworks cannot be lit in or on any public park or public grounds by the city.

Harrisonville, Missouri: Fireworks shall be allowed to be discharged during this period as follows: July 1, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; July 2, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; July 3, 9 a.m. - midnight; July 4, 9 a.m. - midnight.

Pleasant Hill, Missouri: Pleasant Hill residents within the city limits are allowed to shoot fireworks between the dates of July 3 - 6 (Wednesday through Saturday). On July 3, 5, and 6, residents within the city limits are allowed to shoot fireworks between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4, residents within the city limits are allowed to shoot fireworks between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m.

North Kansas City, Missouri: It is unlawful for any person to keep, sell or use fireworks except in compliance with the fire prevention code in force in the city.

Riverside, Missouri: Not permitted to light off fireworks within city limits.

Warrensburg, Missouri: Fireworks are allowed on July 2 - July 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Rockets on a stick, missiles with fins and roman candles are prohibited.

Clinton, Missouri: Permitted to discharge fireworks between July 3 and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Plattsburg, Missouri: Fireworks are allowed only between noon and 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday from June 20 to July 3, between Noon and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from June 20 to July 3, and on July 4 between noon and midnight.

Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas: Unaltered fireworks from the stand are legal between July 2 and July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bottle rockets, sky rockets and missile-type rockets are prohibited. Sky lanterns are also illegal.

Leavenworth, Kansas: Unlawful to sell, possess or ignite fireworks within the city.

Basehor, Kansas: Fireworks can be discharged within city limits on July 1 - July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Tonganoxie, Kansas: Fireworks are allowed in the city between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 4 of each year.

De Soto, Kansas: It is unlawful for any person to keep, store, sell, display for sale, fire, discharge or explode any fireworks.

Lawrence, Kansas: The possession, sale, and handling of fireworks have been prohibited since 2002—with novelty items being the only things permitted within city limits. (Party poppers, snappers, snakes, sparklers, toy caps and toy smoke devices)

Shawnee, Kansas: Fireworks may be legally set off within city limits between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

Olathe, Kansas: All fireworks are prohibited.

Overland Park, Kansas: It is illegal to purchase, possess or discharge any fireworks in Overland Park. The following types of fireworks are prohibited: Sparklers, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets and Roman candles.

Lenexa, Kansas: The discharge of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.

Spring Hill, Kansas: Fireworks can be lit from Thursday, July 2, through Sunday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. You must be at least 18 years old.

Edgerton, Kansas: You can legally discharge fireworks within City limits on the following days: July 3, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. - midnight; July 5, 10 a.m. - midnight.

Bonner Springs, Kansas: The use and lighting of fireworks is generally allowed with restrictions on the type of fireworks that are combustible. The city's code goes into detail on what fireworks are allowed.

Gardner, Kansas: The use of consumer fireworks shall be allowed on July 2, 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Prairie Village, Kansas: It shall be unlawful for any person to keep, store, display for sale, fire, discharge or explode any fireworks.

Linn Valley, Kansas: Legal to discharge fireworks between June 27 and July 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bottle rockets are prohibited.

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