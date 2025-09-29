Where states stand in the battle for partisan advantage in redrawing US House maps

Efforts to redraw U.S. House districts for partisan advantage are spreading to more states ahead of next year's elections.

Lawmakers in three states have approved new congressional districts since President Donald Trump began pushing for mid-decade redistricting.

The trend began in Texas, where the Republican-led Legislature passed a plan backed by Trump. California Democrats responded with their own map to help their party, though it still requires voter approval. On Sunday, Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a revised congressional map into law.

Redistricting typically occurs once a decade, immediately after a census. But in some states, there is no prohibition on a mid-cycle map makeover. The U.S. Supreme Court also has said there is no federal prohibition on political gerrymandering, in which districts are intentionally drawn to one party’s advantage.

Nationally, Democrats need to gain three seats next year to take control of the House. The party of the president typically loses seats in the midterm congressional elections.

Here is a rundown of what states are doing:

Missouri plan seeks to help Republicans win one more seat

Missouri lawmakers passed a revised U.S. House map that could give Republicans a better shot at winning seven of the state's eight congressional districts — one more than they currently hold. But opponents are pursuing a referendum petition that, if successful, would force a statewide vote on the new map. Opponents also have filed several lawsuits.

The map targets a seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver by stretching the Kansas City-based district into rural Republican-leaning areas and reducing the number of minority voters.

Kansas Republicans working out details on redistricting

Republican state Senate President Ty Masterson has said lawmakers are “working out the details” for a special session on redistricting that could occur in November.

Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the Legislature, would have to call themselves into session, because Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is unlikely to do so.

Republicans already hold three of the state's four congressional districts. A revised map would target the suburban Kansas City district held by Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids.

Texas Democrats walked out but Republicans prevailed

Democratic state House members left Texas for two weeks to scuttle a special session on redistricting by preventing a quorum needed to do business. But after that session ended, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott quickly called another one — and Democrats returned, satisfied that they had made their point and that California was proceeding with a counter plan.

Republicans hold 25 of the 38 congressional seats in Texas. A revised map adopted in August is intended to give Republicans a shot at picking up five additional seats in next year’s elections.

California Democrats seek to counter Texas

Democrats already hold 43 of the 52 congressional seats in California. The Legislature passed a revised map passed in August aimed at giving Democrats a chance to gain five additional seats in the 2026 elections.

Unlike Texas, California has an independent citizens’ commission that handles redistricting after the census, so any changes to the map need approval from voters. A referendum is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Indiana governor says redistricting session is probable

Republican Gov. Mike Braun has said that a legislative session on redistricting probably will happen, and it could come as soon as November. But Braun doesn’t want to call a special session until he is confident there will be a successful outcome.

Republican legislative leaders have met privately with Trump, and some also have met with Vice President JD Vance.

Republicans hold a 7-2 edge over Democrats in Indiana’s congressional delegation. The GOP likely would target a northwest Indiana seat held by Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. They also could zero in on an Indianapolis area district, but that could invite more controversy by slicing up the state's largest city and diluting Black voters' influence.

Utah is taking public comment on proposed new districts

Utah lawmakers are taking public comment on various proposals for new U.S. House districts and are expected to vote by Oct. 6 on a final plan to submit for review to a court. Judicial approval of a new map is expected by November.

A Utah judge in August struck down the House districts adopted after the 2020 census because the Republican-led Legislature circumvented an independent redistricting commission established by voters. Republicans hold all four of the current congressional districts.

Ohio must redraw its maps before the 2026 midterms

Ohio’s constitution requires new U.S. House districts because the ones adopted by Republican officials after the 2020 census didn’t have sufficient bipartisan support. If bipartisan consensus remains elusive, Republican lawmakers in November could adopt revised districts without need of any Democratic votes.

Republicans currently hold a 10-5 majority over Democrats in the state's U.S. House seats.

Louisiana Republicans looking at times for a special session

Louisiana lawmakers are being told to keep their calendars open between Oct. 23 and Nov. 13. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Oct. 15 over a challenge to the state’s congressional map.

Republican state Rep. Gerald “Beau” Beaullieu, who chairs a House committee that oversees redistricting, said the idea is to have lawmakers available to come back to work in case the Supreme Court issues a ruling quickly.

Republicans currently hold four of Louisiana’s six congressional seats.

Maryland Democrats are proposing new districts

Democratic state Sen. Clarence Lam has announced he is filing redistricting legislation for consideration during the 2026 session. Democratic House Majority Leader David Moon also said he would sponsor legislation triggering redistricting in Maryland if any state conducted mid-decade redistricting.

Democrats control seven of Maryland’s eight congressional seats. Democratic officials could target an eastern Maryland district held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris.

Florida’s governor pledges support for redistricting

Florida Republican state House Speaker Daniel Perez said his chamber will take up redistricting through a special committee. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has reiterated his support for the state to join the redistricting fray, calling on the federal government to conduct a new census count and claiming the Trump administration should “award” the state another congressional seat.

Twenty of Florida’s 28 U.S. House seats are occupied by Republicans.

New York Democrats propose changes to state law

New York, similar to California, has an independent commission that redraws districts after every census.

State Democrats have introduced legislation to allow mid-decade redistricting, but the soonest new maps could be in place would be for the 2028 elections. That is because the proposal would require an amendment to the state constitution, a change that would have to pass the Legislature twice and be approved by voters.

Illinois' governor says it's possible to have more Democratic seats

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker has said it's possible to redraw the state's congressional districts to create more seats favoring Democrats. But Pritzker has not detailed any plans for a legislative session on redistricting.

Republicans already hold 14 of the state's 17 U.S. House districts.

