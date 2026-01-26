KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

It was all snow and no screens for Lawrence Public Schools students on Monday as the district had a snow day.

While Missouri public schools have the option to hold classes virtually, state statutes don't give Kansas public schools the option.

While KU students hit the books, Lawrence kids hit the slopes on KU campus

Lawrence students reap the benefits of having traditional snow days in a town full of traditions.

Students Gavin, Pryor and their other friends spent Monday morning sledding down the hill over Potter Lake on the University of Kansas campus.

“The fun part about it this time is that you can just go on the lake. People were ice skating down there,” Pryor said.

Trails of evidence — like overlapping sled tracks and a trash can overflowing with makeshift sleds — prove how popular the hill is on snow days. It's a tradition for KU students, who had classes on Monday after a delayed start.

“I was just really hoping that they canceled," said KU freshman Evan Couture. "I was waking up, checking emails like, 'Please, please.'”

KU student Nicholas Black decided that after his morning classes, he would have a snow day on Monday.

"Looking forward to sledding, probably on the hill (over Potter Lake) back there," he said. "Hopefully having a snowball fight when it gets a little bit darker."

For Gavin, Pryor and their friends, they beat the college kids to the fun.

"You guys are slow," Pryor said to his friends after a sled race.

A spokesperson for Lawrence Public Schools says the district is monitoring conditions for Tuesday. He said the district is focusing on morning wind chill predictions.

