White House: Crew of B-2 bombers who flew Iran strike mission invited to July 4 celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pilots who flew several B-2 stealth bombers last month as part of Operation Midnight Hammer to strike nuclear targets in Iran have been invited to President Trump’s July 4 celebration.

White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement during her briefing on Monday.

The B-2 bomber and the flight crews are based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Knoster, Missouri, about 45 minutes east of Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan detailed the 18-hour mission , which took place during the weekend of June 21-22. You can watch his report in the video player below.

Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base played key role in US strike on Iran

An Associated Press journalist was among those who captured video of the B-2 bombers returning to Whiteman on Sunday, June 22. You can watch video of the aircraft returning in the video player below.

B-2 bombers part of US strike on Iran nuclear facilities return to Missouri base

