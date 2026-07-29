Whiteman Air Force Base identified as sole location of F-15E Strike Eagle mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County, Missouri, has been identified as the sole candidate location for the F-15E Strike Eagle mission.

Congressman Mark Alford (R-4th Congressional District of Missouri) called the designation a “major win” for the air base, 442d Fighter Wing and communities across his district.

“This is more than four years of nonstop hard work, persistence and determination — and against all odds, it paid off,” Alford said in a news release.

He said long before taking office he heard concerns about the future of the 442d Fighter Wing, noting uncertainty about the A-10 mission.

“They told me about the pilots, maintainers, civilian employees and families who had dedicated their lives to Whiteman,” Alford said. “They made it clear that this was not just an aircraft — it was about protecting a mission, a workforce and a community.”

Alford said many people were key in securing the F-15E Strike Eagle mission, including community leaders, airmen, military advocates and Air Force leadership.

“This decision saves the 442d,” Alford said. “It saves countless jobs for our airmen, our civilian workforce and the surrounding communities. It keeps families here in Missouri. And, most importantly, it ensures the proud tradition of excellence at Whiteman Air Force Base continues.”

The new mission will bring 24 F-15E Strike Eagles to Whiteman. Arrival is anticipated for fiscal year 2031.

In this “new chapter,” Alford said he is confident the men and women of 442d are “among the finest airmen in the world.”

“Their professionalism, readiness and dedication earned this opportunity,” Alford said. “Missouri is proud of them, and we will continue standing behind them.”

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