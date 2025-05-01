'Who does that?': Northland community reacts to hate messages posted overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northland neighbors woke up to hate speech signs glued to their poles.

According to them, they spent the morning cleaning up.

On Wednesday afternoon, small pieces of paper were still scattered across the ground, a reminder of what had happened overnight.

"I just saw hate all over it. I mean, who does that?" said Heather, who has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.

She has never felt the way she is feeling now.

"We just don't feel safe," Heather said. "It just makes me sad."

Also in North Brook, a couple of blocks away from Heather lives Christy Nunez. She is one of the neighbors who helped remove the signs in the early hours of the day.

“It's kind of unbelievable,” Nunez said. "I was shaking with anger, fear, and rage."

The signs were all over the neighborhood, and we chose not to show them.

Christy said they were strong and hard to read.

"Racist, anti-Semitic. Very much white supremacy,” she said.

KSHB

As she removed the flyers from the poles, she thought of the kids—hers and others.

“This is not the world in which I'm going to raise my sons,” Christy said.

Jackson Nunez is her oldest son. He described the situation as "really disappointing."

"Them [his brothers] seeing those messages is terrible. I think no one, even kids my age, should be seeing those,” Jackson said.

The neighbors hope the hateful messages will be washed away.

But they are also making sure to put their own messages out there by writing encouraging notes with chalk on the sidewalks.

KSHB

"Whoever is putting up all these posters is spreading hate, and we should spread joy,” Jackson said.

We reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, and they said they are investigating the case.

