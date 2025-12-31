Who owns the sidewalks? Why the Plaza wants Kansas City to give it ownership

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza wants to own most of the sidewalks within the outdoor shopping center.

That way, it can add more public art, benches and other amenities; make repairs more efficiently; and add another layer of security by proactively stopping disruptions and nuisances on the sidewalk.

The City Plan Commission heard the proposal Tuesday. It asked city staff and Plaza leaders to work on better defining nuisances and disruptions before the next meeting on Jan. 7, 2026.

The City Plan Commission would then send the proposal to the city council for final approval.

The Plaza is asking to own the sidewalks highlighted in orange in the photo below.

Courtesy GastingerWalker

Brenda Salmans is a manager at KC Style Haus, which opened on the Plaza more than three years ago. She welcomes privatization and is excited about possible security enhancements.

"I don't see nervousness, I think there's more excitement,” Salmans said. “Lots of new things coming. It’ll definitely be safer."

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Brenda Salmans of KC Style Haus

A spokesperson for Country Club Plaza shared this statement with KSHB 41 News:

"Country Club Plaza appreciated the City Plan Commission’s consideration and discussion related to our sidewalk vacation proposal. At its core, the proposal is focused on improving the shopper experience while empowering tenants to activate sidewalks and create a dynamic, and accessible atmosphere for all Plaza patrons and visitors. We will continue to work with City Staff to address items that were brought up today and look forward to the future.”

