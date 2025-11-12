Why can't this happen every night? Northern Lights dazzle and spark wonder Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A free night light show in the sky Tuesday brought out amateur photographers, astronomers and those left speechless by the beauty of the Northern Lights.

Northern Lights dazzle Tuesday night

Viewers sent photos from around the area of the show in the sky.

KSHB 41 viewer Northern Lights

KSHB meteorologist Wes Peery says to keep an eye to the sky Wednesday night because the light show might be even better than Tuesday night.

D. Gale Northern Lights in southern Overland Park

Nick Budreau, Olathe, Kan. Northern Lights in Johnson County

