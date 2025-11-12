Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Why can't this happen every night? Northern Lights dazzle and spark wonder Tuesday night

Northern Lights dazzle Tuesday night
Northern Lights dazzle Tuesday night
Northern Lights
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A free night light show in the sky Tuesday brought out amateur photographers, astronomers and those left speechless by the beauty of the Northern Lights.

Northern Lights dazzle Tuesday night

Viewers sent photos from around the area of the show in the sky.

Northern Lights
Northern Lights

KSHB meteorologist Wes Peery says to keep an eye to the sky Wednesday night because the light show might be even better than Tuesday night.

Northern Lights in southern Overland Park
Northern Lights in southern Overland Park
Northern Lights in Johnson County
Northern Lights in Johnson County

Please send in photos and let us know if we can use them on the air and on our website, kshb.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us