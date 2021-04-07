Watch
Wichita aerospace supply company files for bankruptcy

Elaine Thompson/AP
A Boeing 737 MAX jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Seattle. The MAX was grounded worldwide in early March 2019 after the second of two fatal accidents that together killed 346 people aboard almost-new aircraft. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Boeing 737 Max
WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita aerospace supply company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following losses it blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of Boeing's 737 Max plane.

TECT Aerospace filed for the protection on Tuesday, which also covers the company's facilities in Park City, Wellington and Everett, Washington, the Wichita Eagle reported. It does not cover a facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

The company manufactures aircraft structural components, among other aviation parts.

The company said in its filings that it will continue its work during the bankruptcy reorganization and plans to separately sell its Kansas and Washington state operations. Court documents say among its creditors, TECT owes about $18.3 million to Boeing and $4.2 million to Spirit AeroSystems.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is meant to rehabilitate a business and allow it to reorganize its debts rather than liquidate.

