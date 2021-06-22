Wichita police seek federal partnership to address violence

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police are asking the City Council to approve a federal partnership in an effort to address a surge in violent crime.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police want help from the U.S. Marshals Service as gun violence escalates in the city. Police Chief Gordon Ramsey said Monday that shooting numbers have risen sharply over the past year.

Nine people were shot over the past weekend, including a police officer who was shot in the head and legs.

The partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service would be known as Operation Triple Beam. It would be a 60-day effort starting in July with a goal of investigating and arresting people who have active state or federal arrest warrants.

Officials say the operation would target violent crimes, weapons offenses and felony drug offenses.

