William Jewell College shares death of football player ahead of suspended game

LIBERTY, Mo. — UPDATE

William Jewell College took to social media today to announce the passing of one of their players.

According to the post, the player was identified as running back MicahJo Barnett.

In a statement from the Liberty Fire Department, we learned that a medical emergency did hospitalize a player on the field today.

You can read that full statement from Fire Chief Chris Young below.

"I can confirm that the Liberty Fire Department responded to William Jewell College today for a medical emergency involving a player on the field. Liberty Fire personnel provided care and transported the individual to a local hospital.

Due to patient privacy, no additional information regarding the individual’s condition, treatment, or circumstances will be released by the Liberty Fire Department at this time." — Fire Chief Chris Young

Barnett, who called Liberty his hometown, was a junior majoring in business administration, the Jewell Cardinals shared.

You can read the full statement from the school below.

"William Jewell College and the Liberty, Missouri community mourn the passing of Micah Jo Barnett, a junior business administration and member of Jewell Cardinal football program and former Liberty North Eagle.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Micah Jo's family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss.



Students and staff are encouraged to connect with Counseling Services and/or the office of the Chaplain who are ready to provide support to those who need it.



A vigil will be held tonight on the quad at 8 p.m. in honor of MicahJo and his family. Funeral arrangements will be shared when available." — Jewell Cardinals

A vigil is planned at the Jewell quad at 8 p.m., the college shared.

ORIGINAL STORY

We're learning about an incident that has suspended a football game between William Jewell College and Fort Lewis College on Saturday.

According to a post made by Fort Lewis College Athletics, the game is being held off due to a "medical emergency on the William Jewell sideline."

Fort Lewis College Athletics Screenshot

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.