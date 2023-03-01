Watch Now
William Jewell College to resume classes Wednesday after credible threat closed campus

William Jewell College
John Batten
William Jewell College
Posted at 8:42 PM, Feb 28, 2023
2023-02-28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Jewell College will resume classes Wednesday after what police called a credible threat forced the college to cancel in-person classes Tuesday.

The first warning came in an email about 7 p.m. Monday with a photo of a former student at the college.

The email urged students to call campus security if they saw the man on campus.

A few hours later, an email informed students in-person classes and activities would be cancelled Tuesday at the campus in Liberty, Missouri.

Liberty and Kansas City, Kansas, police continued their efforts Tuesday night to find the former student.

