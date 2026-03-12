Wind advisory issued for Kansas City area until 2 a.m. Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a wind advisory through early Friday morning thanks to gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Thursday morning as winds from the west and southwest started to build to 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible Thursday afternoon and evening before subsiding early Friday morning.

Any unsecured objects, such as trash cans or outdoor furniture, could blow around during the strongest gusts. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.

Driving high-profile vehicles may also be difficult during the wind gusts.

In addition to the wind advisory, a red flag warning is in effect for several counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Many of those locations did not receive rain from the storms earlier this week.

