Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Window washer dangling on side of building rescued by KCFD

KCFD rescued window washer from the side of a building
KCFD
KCFD rescued window washer from the side of a building
KCFD rescued window washer from the side of a building
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A window washer was stranded, hanging on the side of a building for about 30 minutes, before being rescued Wednesday.

At about 8:40 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to 903 E. 104th Street.

Upon arrival, crews found the window washer hanging from his safety line about eight floors above the ground.

A KCFD rescue firefighter went over the roof and secured a second line to the individual.

Crews then lowered the individual to the ground about 30 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone