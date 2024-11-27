Window washer dangling on side of building rescued by KCFD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A window washer was stranded, hanging on the side of a building for about 30 minutes, before being rescued Wednesday.
At about 8:40 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to 903 E. 104th Street.
Upon arrival, crews found the window washer hanging from his safety line about eight floors above the ground.
A KCFD rescue firefighter went over the roof and secured a second line to the individual.
Crews then lowered the individual to the ground about 30 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
