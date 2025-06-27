Winners Circle Collective is back for its third year to host multi-day events June 27-29.

The nonprofit is led by a group of professional athletes from the Kansas City area.

Athletes include Charles Harris with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ishmail Wainright with Hapoel Tel Aviv, Ronnie Bell with the Detroit Lions, William Bradley King with the Miami Dolphins, Jacob Gilyard with the Niners Chemnitz, Jaylin Noel with the Houston Texans, and Briley Moore with the DC Defenders.

Winner's Circle Weekend hosts weekend events to empower Kansas City youth

The organization is hosting a number of different events to uplift the Kansas City community through education, economic empowerment and community engagement.

Briley Moore with the DC Defenders says this is an opportunity to empower Kansas City communities and the youth.

"There's just a lot of different realms that they get to see us in, which is awesome," Moore said. "And just giving back to the community and if we can leave them with anything. If we can motivate one person or allow one kid and think, 'they're from Kansas City and they made it,' then we're doing our job right."

The organization also hosts several youth basketball and football clinics in the Kansas City area.

Winners Circle Weekend 2025 Schedule of Events still open to the public include:

Celebrity Basketball Game

Friday, June 27 | 6:30 - 9 p.m. | Pembroke Hill, 400 W 51st St

Athletes, entertainers, and influencers hit the court in a high-energy game with half-time tributes, special guests, and giveaways, all for a good cause.

Legacy Makers Field Day

Saturday, June 28 | 2 - 6 p.m. | Great Lawn at Gregg Center, 1600 E 17th Terrace

A family-friendly afternoon of games, food, music, and local vendors celebrating Black Excellence and KC pride.

For more information on Winners Circle, click here.

