Winter storm could blanket Kansas City this weekend, businesses, residents prepare accordingly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians are getting ready for this weekend's winter weather by stocking up on snow scrapers and ice melts.

Waldo Hardware has been busier than usual, with employees directing customers toward what they need ahead of a winter storm.

"We're just planning for the worst possible amount of snow," shift manager Mary Claire Dunagan said.

Dunagan explained the ice melt has only been out for a day and it's already going quick.

"I think [the stack] was as tall as the safe step, and it's now really gone down," Dunagan said.

Waldo Hardware ordered extra shipments of shovels, ice melt and car fluid ahead of the expected rush. Dunagan recommends avoiding waiting till the last minute to stock up.

"Best to come early, we'll run out quick," Dunagan said. "It's hard to get here the day of, just keeping prepped is important."

Kansas Citians aren't just prepping for snow and ice, but for extremely cold temperatures, too.

KC AutoWorx technician Mark Reyes explained residents should be prepared for car troubles on and off the road.

"Typically after a snow storm we do see a lot of people sliding into curbs, bending suspension components," Reyes said. "People come in a lot of time for batteries because their car won't start."

Checking your fluid levels and tire pressure on Thursday and Friday could save you from car troubles during the storm.

"There's a sticker on the inside of your door," Reyes said. "It's yellow and white and it has what size tire and what kind of pressure [you need]. That's the pressure they recommend you should use and that's what you should do."

If you can, stay home. But if you have to be on the roads, make sure you're prepared and take it slow.

*Midland Hardware in KCMO, Strasser Hardware in KCK, Westlake Ace Hardware, Euston Hardware and LA True Value Hardware all told KSHB 41 News they have shovels, ice melt and scrapers in stock as of Thursday evening.

