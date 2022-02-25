Winter storm leads to 2 fatal crashes in central Missouri

ROLLA, Mo. — Icy streets contributed to two fatal crashes in central Missouri as the latest winter storm swept through the state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

John Mattingly, 52, of St. Peters, died Thursday afternoon along Interstate 44 near Rolla in Phelps County. His car slid on ice, left the road and hit a guardrail before flipping, the patrol said.

And 18-year-old Justin Tognozzi, of Ballwin, died early Friday when he lost control of his car on Interstate 70 in Callaway County and hit a semi-trailer truck that had stopped for another crash. It was one of three crashes within minutes of each other on that stretch of interstate that shut down the westbound lanes for several hours.

Residents in eastern Missouri awoke Friday to flurries and freezing drizzle, including areas in and around St. Louis.

The National Weather Services said skies were expected to clear and temperatures rise to above freezing later Friday before warming to nearly 50 degrees (10 degree Celsius) on Sunday.

