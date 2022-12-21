Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kansas City and surrounding areas

friday roads
KSHB
friday roads
Posted at 4:01 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 05:01:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City area.

It begins at midnight tonight and runs through midnight Friday morning.

The Wind Chill Warning remains in effect remains in effect from noon Thursday through noon Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected. The warning also says to expect slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Wind gusts are expected as high as 45 miles per hour.

For the Wind Chill Warning, wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.