Winter storm warning issued for Kansas City area

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 5:32 AM, Mar 09, 2022
KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Kansas City area has been placed under a winter storm warning for all of Thursday.

The warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 6 a.m. Friday.

National Weather Service forecasters predict 5 to 7 inches of snow across the area.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Drivers should be prepared with emergency items in their cars such as food, water, extra warm clothing and a flashlight.

Counties under the warning include Atchison, Miami, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas; as well as Gentry, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Daviess, Grundy, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Cass and Johnson counties in Missouri.

