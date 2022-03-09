Winter storm warning issued for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Kansas City area has been placed under a winter storm warning for all of Thursday.

The warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 6 a.m. Friday.

National Weather Service forecasters predict 5 to 7 inches of snow across the area.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Drivers should be prepared with emergency items in their cars such as food, water, extra warm clothing and a flashlight.

Counties under the warning include Atchison, Miami, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas; as well as Gentry, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Daviess, Grundy, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Cass and Johnson counties in Missouri.